WATCH: Lake Country boy receives special parade from regional district

The regional district hosted a parade of garbage trucks for a young resident

A Lake Country neighbourhood woke up to a special parade of garbage trucks on Monday morning (April 27).

The District of Lake Country hosted the parade to celebrate a local boy’s 13th birthday.

The district said Brennan is passionate about recycling, garbage and compost. He is known in the community as someone who loves to help out during cleanup events.

Brennan’s mother got in touch with the district to see if they can help surprise him. Waste collection is done through the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, so staff contacted the Regional Waste Reduction Office. A special arrangement was made, and four e360 garbage trucks drove by boy’s home.

Brennan was presented with some presents too: an e360 water canteen, a hat and a hi-vis shirt.

District staff said they were excited to get involved, especially during this time when local heroes like Brennan can’t be celebrated in a big gathering.

The district added April is Community Cleanup Month but because of the pandemic, they are not able to host any events, which was why they wanted to do the short parade for Brennan.

“He’s so passionate about garbage, recycling and composting… and it just emphasized that kids can make a big impact in their communities now and at any time. It’s not always their voice, it’s also their actions. And sometimes, it’s the small actions that they take for things they are passionate about that can do a lot of good for the environment and the community and inspire others to take similar action,” stated the district.

READ: Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

READ: Lake Country club encourages paddlers to enjoy the water during COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Most Read