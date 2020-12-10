WATCH: Near miss on Highway 6 near Vernon

Truck veers over centre line nearly missing a head-on collision

A Coldstream woman was nearly involved in a head-on collision on Hwy. 6 as a pickup truck veers over the centre line towards her on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She caught the entire incident on dashcam footage. (Leia Morris - photo)

A Coldstream woman caught a terrifying close call on her evening commute on Highway 6 Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Leia Morris was travelling west on Hwy. 6 toward Vernon around 4:40 p.m. when an oncoming truck crossed the centre line near Middleton Way and was headed straight towards her.

She shared the footage of the near-miss in Facebook groups including Shaming Drivers of the Okanagan.

“I’m glad I was alone and changed lanes when I did,” Morris said, something she did out of habit.

“If I had stayed in that right lane, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Morris said she didn’t notice any scuff marks on the cement barriers, but she watched the pickup brake and turn in her mirror.

“Maybe (the driver) fell asleep, distracted…” Morris wrote on her social media post. “I wish they would have stopped though.”

In a phone interview, Morris said if it is indeed a medical issue behind the erratic driving, “He needs to get help.”

In conversation with area residents, turns out, she may not have been the only one to experience a close call Wednesday.

One reported a grey Ford F350 blocking bays at 7-11’s car wash.

“When we knocked on the window to see if he (the driver) was all right, he didn’t even know where the hell he was or what he was doing, he just sped off like crazy,” a Facebook user wrote on Morris’ post. That incident reportedly occurred around 4:45 or 5 p.m.

Morris said it could be the same driver, but that can’t be confirmed at this time.

Another told Morris they witnessed a truck being driven erratically and phoned it in to police.

Morris said she has filed a report with the police, but Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they have nothing on file in the past 24-hours regarding the incident.

Most Read