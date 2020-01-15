BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters responded to reports of a shed fire north of Vernon in the BX just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 15, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Vernon Airport beacon fire snuffed in BX

Frigid temperatures posed problems for firefighters, trucks

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters responded to reports of a shed fire north of Vernon in the BX just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Reports indicated a 12-by-12 utility shed ignited north of Swan Lake on L&A Cross Road.

The structure houses communications equipment for the Vernon Airport.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the structure is still standing.

Firefighters successfully doused the flames, but smoke was still visible after 3:20 p.m.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire Chief Ian Cummings said fire crews are awaiting BC Hydro’s arrival to shut the power to the structure off before firefighters enter the building.

“The cold is a major problem, not only for the members, but our trucks are freezing up,” he said. “That’s usual at this time of year, it’s a real challenge,” he said.

The structure is located in the middle of a field.

READ MORE: WATCH: Coldstream bear ‘on a walkabout,’ expected to return home

READ MORE: Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna thieves strike again, stealing car from garage
Next story
Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Just Posted

Revelstoke social projects receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Happipad Technologies, City of Revelstoke and Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society awarded funds

Revelstoke Secondary Students bring Wonderland to the stage

Drama students performed Dorothy in Wonderland

Revelstoke nominated for Kraft Hockeyville

Nominations are open until Feb. 9

Snow and cold for Revelstoke

Slippery driving conditions

Grizzlies win one lose one last weekend

It was the end of a 13 game winning streak for the Revelstoke

VIDEO: Sadness, silence grip Canada’s universities in honour of Iran plane crash victims

Faculty, staff and students from more than a dozen Canadian post-secondary schools were victims

WATCH: Vernon Airport beacon fire snuffed in BX

Frigid temperatures posed problems for firefighters, trucks

North Okanagan movie producer’s latest Hollywood film starring Ben Kingsley to hit theatres

Enderby Entertainment’s ‘Death of an Author’ to be released Jan. 17 in selected theatres and On Demand

VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

Kelowna thieves strike again, stealing car from garage

‘Unfortunately, it is everywhere. It’s just really sad to feel so invaded’

North Okanagan movie producer’s latest Hollywood film stars actor Ben Kingsley

Enderby Entertainment’s ‘Death of an Author’ to be released Jan. 17 in selected theatres and On Demand

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

UBCO and Elizabeth Fry host panel to discuss structural change for sexual assault survivors

The panel follows backlash against RCMP which deemed 40% of sexual assault cases as “unfounded”

Most Read