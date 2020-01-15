WATCH: Vernon Airport beacon fire snuffed in BX

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters responded to reports of a shed fire north of Vernon in the BX just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 15, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong-Spallumcheen firefighters responded to reports of a shed fire north of Vernon in the BX just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Reports indicated a 12-by-12 utility shed ignited north of Swan Lake on L&A Cross Road.

The structure houses communications equipment for the Vernon Airport.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the structure is still standing.

Firefighters successfully doused the flames, but smoke was still visible after 3:20 p.m.

Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire Chief Ian Cummings said fire crews are awaiting BC Hydro’s arrival to shut the power to the structure off before firefighters enter the building.

“The cold is a major problem, not only for the members, but our trucks are freezing up,” he said. “That’s usual at this time of year, it’s a real challenge,” he said.

The structure is located in the middle of a field.

READ MORE: WATCH: Coldstream bear ‘on a walkabout,’ expected to return home

READ MORE: Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.