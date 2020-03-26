Firefighters responded reports of black smoke from the roof of Distinctive Decor Antiques on 30th Avenue in Vernon’s downtown on March 26, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

WATCH: Vernon firefighters douse antique store roof fire

Fire crews respond to antique store in downtown core

Black smoke was visible from the roof of a downtown Vernon business Thursday morning.

Vernon firefighters responded to Distinctive Decor Antiques on 30th Avenue March 26 around 10 a.m. after reports of black smoke and a toxic plastic smell.

A fire was sparked on the roof of the building but was snuffed out quickly following a rapid response by fire crews. Firefighters used a ladder to access the roof of the building from the rear while others investigated inside through the front doors to ensure the fire hadn’t spread.

The store was closed at the time of the fire. The sidewalk in front of the store has been blocked off while crews mop up.

READ MORE: Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

READ MORE: Unconfirmed report of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave
Next story
Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Just Posted

Revelstoke trails closed by outbreak

Here’s a running list of affected trails and areas

Derailment near Revelstoke last week

CP said no injuries or dangerous goods involved

Snow coming for Revelstoke

Up to five cm expected

Revelstoke business donates grub weighing more than a cow to food bank

Revelstoke Powder Rentals donates more than 1,100 kg of food this winter

COVID-19 closes Revelstoke news outlet temporarily

The Revelstoke Mountaineer said the decision was due to declining revenue

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

WATCH: Vernon firefighters douse antique store roof fire

Fire crews respond to antique store in downtown core

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Armstrong IPE still on… for now

Future of 700 such fairs in Canada in question because of pandemic

Unconfirmed report of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna Capital News is doing its due diligence and investigating the report

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Most Read