Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx went over all 125 events scheduled for the 60th Winter Carnival on Tuesday, Jan. 7, during media night at the Schubert Centre. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

The ’60s will be back in full swing come February with the return of the Vernon Winter Carnival — appropriately celebrating its 60th anniversary.

More than 120 events will take place during the 10-day festival across the city and executive director Vicki Proulx said there’s something for everyone.

Several events from carnivals’ past will be returning next month, Proulx said, highlighting the return of the ice palace, jam can curling and ice carving as events to look forward to.

This year, the carnival, presented by Valley First, has expanded its marketing into international markets. Using funds awarded through the Western Economic Diversification Canada grant, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society created an out-of-market campaign to reach tourists far beyond the Okanagan.

Proulx said the ad campaigns were sent through the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and into Spokane, Washington and overseas to attract some new faces to the ever-growing festival, selling Vernon as a winter tourist destination.

The Regional District of North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton said selling that idea shouldn’t be difficult this year.

“Everyone knows it’s winter in Vernon,” he told dozens of guests at the Schubert Centre Tuesday night.

For a full list of events and to purchase tickets, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

The Winter Carnival Society loosely estimates that as many as 30,000 people attend events at the Winter Carnival on average.

The Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off Feb. 7 and runs through Feb. 16, 2020.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival gets extra funding ahead of 60th anniversary

READ MORE: AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High avalanche danger near Revelstoke
Next story
Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Just Posted

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

High avalanche danger near Revelstoke

Parks Canada advises skiers to go to the ski hill instead of backcountry

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

Coastal GasLink posts 72-hour notice to clear way for northern B.C. pipeline

Company’s order is aimed at members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and others

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post. But… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

Most Read