The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo)

Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

One person is dead following a vehicle crash near Sicamous that closed the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours.

As a result of the incident, the BC RCMP have notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC).

According to a BC RCMP news release, at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, a vehicle travelling east on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm was allegedly seen passing multiple vehicles, including an unmarked police vehicle.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly failed to stop. Sicamous RCMP also tried to stop the vehicle but the vehicle crashed, resulting in injuries to the occupants.

Paramedics and an air ambulance responded, but the female passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

IIO BC is investigating whether police actions are linked to the woman’s death and the man’s injuries, while BC Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal collision.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

