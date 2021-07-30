Water advisory for 295 Westside Road properties

Customers of the Killiney Beach water system are now under a precautionary water quality advisory and boiling water is recommended.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan issued the advisory Friday, July 30, for the approximately 295 Westside Road properties connected to the system.

The advisory is a result of increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source, the RDCO said.

The district said it’s recommended all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, elderly and children, should boil all water intended for drinking, washing food items, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute.

The advisory will be in effect until testing confirms water quality is deemed acceptable by Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For more information, visit rdco.com/water.

