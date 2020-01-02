Water advisory in effect for Grindrod

Power outages interrupt water service for area

A water quality advisory is in effect for Grindrod Water Utility customers after power outages have interrupted water services.

The advisory was issued by the Regional District of North Okanagan in conjunction with Interior Health on Jan. 2, 2020.

Until the water quality advisory is rescinded, customers are urged to exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes, especially young children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Water for more sensitive customers should be boiled for at least one minute when its intended use is for drinking, food prep, preparing baby formula, washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, making ice or beverages and brushing teeth.

The RDNO will continue to monitor the water quality and once power is stabilized, affected water customers will be alerted via road signs, the RDNO website and Grindrod Water email alert system.

