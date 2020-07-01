The playground in Polson Park is flooded following June 30 rainstorms. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Water floods North Okanagan skate park, playground

Polson Park remains closed following Tuesday storms

It’s more like a flood pipe than a half pipe.

Vernon’s skate park has turned into a pool following the torrential downpour Tuesday, June 30. The popular spot sat empty, aside from the water, in Polson Park July 1, as the park was closed due to flooding.

Orange fencing was put up around the Polson Park playground, which is also flooded.

Polson Park is once again shut to vehicle traffic due to flooding, but it remains open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The gates closed on either side of the park Tuesday, June 30, and will remain closed until further notice.

Cyclists, pedestrians and other damp park users are asked to stay off the turf and away from the water and creek banks.

The skate park in Polson Park is a pool following June 30 rainstorms. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

