Water outage planned for Columbia Park

The water outage will be from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Oct. 10

There will be no water in Columbia Park tomorrow.

The water outage will be from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm while crews replace a valve in the area. The City of Revelstoke advises residents to fill containers with water for the day.

The city furthured that once water service has been restored, run your water to clear the lines of any sediment that has collected in the lines.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact Public Works at 250 837 2001.

