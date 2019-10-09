Water outage planned for Columbia Park

The water outage will be from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Oct. 10

There will be no water in Columbia Park tomorrow.

The water outage will be from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm while crews replace a valve in the area. The City of Revelstoke advises residents to fill containers with water for the day.

The city furthured that once water service has been restored, run your water to clear the lines of any sediment that has collected in the lines.

If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact Public Works at 250 837 2001.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Map of affected area in Columbia Park. (City of Revelstoke)

Previous story
Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says
Next story
No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke collecting feedback on OCP vision statement

The engagement process will cost close to $30,000

Water outage planned for Columbia Park

The water outage will be from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Oct. 10

Revelstoke City Council approves Tax Exemption Bylaw for 2020

All of the churchs are on the list

Kootenay Columbia candidates talk caribou preservation

The debate on how to protect Mountain Caribou has been ongoing in… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly sunny

High seven degrees

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Dance traces back ancestral origins in Okanagan

Red Sky Performance, Trace, at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

Most Read