Limited visibility and water pooling on Trans-Canada Highway

DriveBC is reporting slushy and slippery sections on Hwy. 1

The warm weather is beginning to wreak havoc on the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC is reporting dense fog, pooling water, limited visibility, and slippery sections on Hwy. 1. They report water is pooling and the road is slippery from Craigellachie to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is also cautioning drivers to watch for pooling water, and be aware of slushy and slippery sections on Hwy. 23 from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay.

The high in Revelstoke today is +2.

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries mixed with a few rain showers this afternoon.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit, weather.gc.ca

