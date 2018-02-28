Water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning: DriveBC

Light snow also forecast for Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting water pooling to the Trans-Canada Highway this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

There is standing water on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning, DriveBC is reporting.

Water is pooling between Revelstoke and Craigellachie and the roads are slushy with slippery sections. There is also water pooling between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park.

On Hwy. 23 this morning, there is compact snow with slushy sections.

The high today is 1 C and Environment Canada is forecasting a skiff of snow with two to four centimetres expected.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

