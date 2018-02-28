DriveBC is reporting water pooling to the Trans-Canada Highway this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

Water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning: DriveBC

Light snow also forecast for Revelstoke

There is standing water on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning, DriveBC is reporting.

Water is pooling between Revelstoke and Craigellachie and the roads are slushy with slippery sections. There is also water pooling between Revelstoke and Glacier National Park.

On Hwy. 23 this morning, there is compact snow with slushy sections.

The high today is 1 C and Environment Canada is forecasting a skiff of snow with two to four centimetres expected.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

In case you missed it:

Revelstoke students brush shoulders with Michelle Obama

Heavy snow brings risk and reward for snowmobilers

RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

Revelstoke Grizzlies one win away from round 2

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now
Next story
B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed

Just Posted

Water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning: DriveBC

Light snow also forecast for Revelstoke

Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production

Feb. 28 Editorial Cartoon

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 reopens near Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway had closed Tuesday afternoon due to high avalanche hazard

Revelstoke students brush shoulders with Michelle Obama

Revelstoke Secondary School Students Alexandra Roberts, Anna Kampman, Emalyn Adam, and Community Connections Councillor Sheena Bell, were hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Tolko announces joint venture to build sawmill in Louisiana

Vernon-based lumber company expands to the United States

Potential gun owners scrutinized under Canadian laws

The government wants to know who you are sleeping with

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Most Read