Water Quality Advisory in effect for Big Eddy in Revelstoke

Residents are advised to boil water or find alternative sources

A Water Quality Advisory is in effect for the Big Eddy area.

Yesterday evening (Aug. 16), a single water sample from the Big Eddy water system resulted in ‘an abnormal bacteriologica test result’. The City of Revelstoke consulted with the Interior Health Medical Health Officer, and a precautionary Water Quality Advisory was put in place.

“People with weakened immune systems, and/or wishing additional protection should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth,” said the City of Revelstoke in a press release.

The Big Eddy water system is supplied water from two wells at the west end of the area.

Until further notice, Big Eddy residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute before using it or use an alternative source of water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from a Medical Health Officer.

