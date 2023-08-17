Water Quality Advisory in effect for Big Eddy in Revelstoke

Residents are advised to boil water or find alternative sources

(File photo)

A Water Quality Advisory is in effect for the Big Eddy area.

Yesterday evening (Aug. 16), a single water sample from the Big Eddy water system resulted in ‘an abnormal bacteriologica test result’. The City of Revelstoke consulted with the Interior Health Medical Health Officer, and a precautionary Water Quality Advisory was put in place.

“People with weakened immune systems, and/or wishing additional protection should take precautions when drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth,” said the City of Revelstoke in a press release.

The Big Eddy water system is supplied water from two wells at the west end of the area.

Until further notice, Big Eddy residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute before using it or use an alternative source of water.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from a Medical Health Officer.

More to come.

READ MORE: Adopted basset hound lands in Revelstoke after cross country voyage

READ MORE: Uto Wildfire grows to nearly 2000 hectares near Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Watchdog probing man’s death after alleged threats at northern B.C. pipeline site
Next story
‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

A special weather statement is in affect for four major Okanagan Highways as strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast. (Environment Canada)
Multiple Okanagan highways to experience strong winds, thunderstorms: Environment Canada

(Contributed by Motionball)
Revelstoke to host Marathon of Sport in support of Special Olympics

(File photo)
Water Quality Advisory in effect for Big Eddy in Revelstoke