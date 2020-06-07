Customers on the Killiney Beach Water System can expect a water service outage Tuesday, June 9, as work is done on the Winchester Control Room. (File photo)

Water service outage planned for Okanagan system

Control room work being done on Killiney Beach Water System on Westside of Okanagan Lake

Regional District of Central Okanagan crews will be making improvements to the Winchester Control Room, meaning customers of the Killiney Beach Water System, along the north end of Westside Road, should be aware of a planned water service outage.

The work is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will impact water service for approximately 160 properties on the upper side, or west, of Westside Road.

“Please note that the time of service restoration is an estimate only and may vary,” said RDCO in a release. “Roadside and mailbox notices will be put up in advance of the work. Only those customers above Westside Road will be affected by the water service interruption.”

It is recommended that on the day of the scheduled water interruption impacted customers:

* Shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water;

* Store sufficient drinking water for the anticipated period of interruption;

* Isolate the supply to hot water tanks;

* If not isolated, avoid running hot water as impurities could be drawn into the hot water tank and may cause problems with its operation;

* Fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing and only flush when absolutely necessary; and

* Use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer for hand washing.

After completion of the infrastructure improvements, RDCO staff will flush the distribution system to remove any impurities which may have entered during construction. Following the interruption and after water supply has been restored, it is recommended that affected customers run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

A precautionary Water Quality Advisory will be in place following completion of the scheduled work for all customers of the Killiney Beach water system.

All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

If you have any questions regarding the interruption please contact Regional District Engineering Services at 250-469-6241 or email engineer@rdco.com.

