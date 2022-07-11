Water testing underway at Williamson Lake; city warns of algae bloom

A similar bloom was reported at Shuswap Lake, initial testing shows no sign of harmful bacteria

The City of Revelstoke and Interior Health have issued a notice to residents warning of an algae bloom at Williamson Lake.

Testing is currently under way to determine the severity of the bloom and it’s cause.

The notice was originally issued on July 8.

In the notice, the city and Interior Health are advising that residents avoid direct contact with the bloom, to not consume the water, and to avoid recreational activities such as swimming.

Residents have been surprised by the unusual green colour of the lake this year when compared to past years.

According to city staff, warning signage was posted on a precautionary basis at the recommendation of Interior Health.

The risk level has been caused by an increased nutrient load in the lake due to silt and sediment run off.

A similar algael bloom was reported in Shuswap Lake. Initial water quality testing shows the bloom in parts of the lake contains no sign of harmful bacteria.

READ MORE: Testing shows no harmful bacteria in Shuswap Lake algal bloom

A sign posted at Canoe Beach states the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are “monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake.”

According to Interior Health, blue-green algae, also known as Cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that can be poisonous to people, pets or livestock.

Algae blooms often cause the water to look bad and smell bad. They added that boiling the water will not remove any of the toxins.

Symptoms of illness caused by exposure to Cyanobacteria include headaches, nausea, fever, sore throat, dizziness, stomach cramps, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, muscle aches, mouth ulcers, blistering of the lips, rashes and irritation of the ears and eyes.

Interior Health added properly constructed and maintained water wells in the area would be at low risk of contamination from the sediment.

IH says homeowners should monitor their water supplies on an ongoing basis and take action if they notice any changes.

The city has been working with the Interior Health and the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources – Water Management Division.

The issue has also been reported to ministry’s enforcement branch and Environment Canada due to it being a fish bearing lake.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC stocks Williamson Lake annually.

Last summer, the society released 500 Fraser Valley strain, spring-catchable sized rainbow trout into the lake.

A new fishing dock is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

According to Interior Health, sampling of the water was to be conducted July 11 and they anticipate results by mid-week.

Once the results are determined, they will discuss what comes next with with the City of Revelstoke.

In the meantime, the city will continue to monitor the lake for visual signs of algae and provide photos.

READ MORE: B.C. senior walks from Calgary to Vancouver raising money for cancer research

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

lakesRevelstoke