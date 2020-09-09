Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via videoconference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

WE Charity says it is closing its Canadian operations.

Co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger are also planning to leave the Toronto-based youth organization once the transition to a new board of governors is complete.

The brothers are blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and the controversy surrounding the Liberal government’s plans to have the Toronto-based youth organization run a multimillion-dollar student-volunteer program.

The organization has lost many of its corporate sponsors over the past few months, which the Kielburgers say has left it in dire financial straits.

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada, including its Toronto headquarters, to create an endowment fund that will pay for the completion of several projects that are still underway.

The endowment fund will also be used to support several large-scale projects, such as a hospital and college in Kenya and an agricultural learning centre.

READ MORE: WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity
Next story
Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in North Okanagan

Just Posted

RCMP looking for two witnesses possibly related to the Mona Wang wellness check in Kelowna

RCMP say two men may have been witnessess with important information

Revelstoke Railway Museum ‘lights up’ with new COVID-19 safety protocols

3D printed train signals helps guests navigate the museum

Revelstoke Diaries launching internationally in October

The film and web series features the stories of nine Revelstokians and a band

Revelstoke pool reopens

Pre-registration is required for lane swimming

Central Okanagan MPs remain on shadow cabinet

Tracy Gray shadow minister for export promotion, international trade; Dan Albas moves to environment

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student permanently loses teaching licence

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher, was sentenced to just over three years in prison in February

Man rushed to hospital following construction site injury in Kelowna

Emergency crews are responding to the Trestle Ridge area of Kelowna

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

One arrested, one escapes after Summerland RCMP interrupt home invasion

44-year-old Jeffrey Pelly and 28-year-old Matthew Bonner facing multiple charges including robbery

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Interior Health issues fentanyl drug alert in North Okanagan

High risk of overdose that may not respond to naloxone

Most Read