(Pixabay)

‘We need to be empathetic’; Kelowna support worker speaks out after disabled individual denied haircut

Individual with severe autism denied service at a Kelowna hair salon for not wearing mask

A Kelowna support worker is speaking out after a disabled individual in his care was refused services at a hair salon for not wearing a mask.

The situation opens a much wider debate about the protection of employees providing services to the public, while yet accommodating the special needs of some customers and clients.

Ross St. George is a community support worker who works and councils individuals with disabilities. He helps them receive the services they need on a daily basis, – one of those being haircuts.

On Nov. 27, St. George and the disabled individual, who has severe autism, arrived at Great Clips Hair in Kelowna and let them know the individual in his care is unable to comply with the mask order due to his physical disability.

St. George was denied service by both the manager and the branch manager. He said he was saddened by the ‘lack of empathy.’

On Nov. 9, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made masks mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces, but said those unable to wear a mask for a medical or disability-related reason are exempt, and cautioned that not all people’s conditions will be visible.

READ MORE: 47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

READ MORE: Cantina Kelowna closes due to COVID-19 case

Some of his client’s disabilities include motor impairments, and he is reactive to sensations like masks on his face.

“That little bit of irritation that we all feel and are able to inhibit, that individual and individuals with diagnoses like this, are unable to inhibit that desire to take the mask off.”

Great Clips franchise owner Paul Baumback pointed to their strict mask policy, and said they’re doing their best to keep everyone safe.

“We have staff members that are pretty scared right now. Just like everybody else in society,” said Baumback.

He owns seven Great Clips locations in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon.

Baumback said they are working on implementing procedures to accommodate everyone, while keeping everyone safe. A meeting on Sunday, Nov. 29, with his managers, he hopes will solve this.

An international company with 4,800 salons in North America, the franchise owner said they’ve had a mandatory mask policy in place for some time. He said their businesses are facing immense uncertainty right now due to the pandemic, and some Great Clips locations in eastern Canada have already been forced to close their doors.

St. George acknowledged that the new rules are a challenge.

“Nobody likes these masks. Nobody.

“However we’re able to understand that we’re doing this for the greater good. Individuals with cognitive impairments are unable to recognize why we’re wearing masks, and are unable to inhibit their desire to rip it off their face.

“As we go through this pandemic, we need to recognize that it’s challenging to everyone in unique ways. Some individuals are challenged in much more profound ways than others. We need to be kind, be calm, and be empathetic,” said St. George.

His client was eventually able to receive service at another hair salon in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Farm animals safe after Kelowna barn catches fire

READ MORE: Kelowna fire crews quickly knock down blaze inside home

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland RCMP telephone number spoofed in scam calls
Next story
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

Follow public health recommendations, says Interior Health as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Revelstoke. (Image courtesy CDC)
Revelstoke positive COVID cases grows to 29

Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26

Figure skaters in the old skating rink in the 1940s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4034)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 26

A look a local history as recorded by the newspaper

Cst. Dane Storey was recognized as a member of Alexa’s Team, a provincial recognition paying tribute to police officers who make an extraordinary contribution to reducing the number of impaired drivers on the roads. (Submitted/Revelstoke RCMP)
Alexa’s Team awarded to Revelstoke RCMP officer

Cst. Dane Storey removed 59 impaired drivers from B.C. roads in 2019

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens for the season tomorrow, Nov. 27, 2020. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Know before you go: Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens tomorrow

Masks are mandatory, lineup opens at 6:30 a.m.

Mary Cox and Jack Plant dance in their pyjamas and slippers at the morning pyjama dance during the Rhythm Reelers’ 25 Annual Rally in the Valley Square Dance Festival in Chilliwack on June 4, 2011. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 is Square Dancing Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

Square Dancing Day, Disability Day and International Ninja Day are all coming up this week

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A West Cabs driver is being investigated for an incident which allegedly took place this week. (West Cabs)
West Kelowna cab driver under investigation after altercation over his lack of mask

Passenger alleges cab driver became confrontational when asked about wearing mask

Supt. Brian Hunter will be presenting first quarter RCMP stats to Penticton city council, tomorrow (April 21). (Phil McLachlan - Western News - File)
South Okanagan RCMP superintendent wants to set up dedicated prolific offender task force

Supt. Brian Hunter plans to use the additional officers city council approved for the force

(Pixabay)
‘We need to be empathetic’; Kelowna support worker speaks out after disabled individual denied haircut

Individual with severe autism denied service at a Kelowna hair salon for not wearing mask

Parents are urged to be on alert after a potential child abduction attempt took place near Armstrong Elementary School Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (amsas/neden photo)
Possible child abduction attempt at North Okanagan elementary school prompts warning

A letter from the school’s principal urges parents to be on high alert

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COLUMN: Anti-maskers’ message misses the mark

Following COVID-19 restrictions now could determine just how happy our holidays are

The Interior Wildfire Rehabilitation Society is looking for 10-15 acres to house a rehab centre for injured and orphaned wildlife like deer and moose calves. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan group look for property to house wildlife rehab centre

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is looking for 10 acres for injured/orphaned animals

Addie Pafiolis with her son, Theo, who died just five days after his birth due to a heart condition in 2017. For the past four years, Addie and her husband Chris have been supporting local families around the holiday season in Theo's memory. (Contributed)
Okanagan couple supporting local families in son’s memory this Christmas

Theo Pafiolis was five days old when he passed away due to a heart condition; now, his parents are supporting others in his name

Most Read