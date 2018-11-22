A Canada Post employee drives a mail truck through downtown Halifax on Wednesday, July 6, 2016. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

The Trudeau government has introduced legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post employees.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tabled the bill in the House of Commons today, just one day after a special mediator was re-appointed in an effort to reach contract agreements between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

READ MORE: Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

READ MORE: No deal in sight as Canada Post warns of delivery delays into January

CUPW members have been holding rotating walkouts for a month in an effort to back their contract demands, causing massive backlogs of unsorted mail and packages at postal depots.

Their union has warned of a legal battle if the federal government passes the back-to-work legislation, calling such a move unconstitutional.

Thousands of workers have stopped processing and delivering mail for a day at a time in communities across the country for the past five weeks. Canada Post has said clearing the backlog that’s built up, especially at major sorting centres in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, could take into 2019.

Businesses that ship merchandise by post have asked, more and more urgently, for the government to intervene before the Christmas shopping season gets any more intense.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate
Next story
Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Just Posted

Collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

One lane is open and alternating

Avalanche control to close Trans Canada for one hour intervals tomorrow

The work in Glacier National Park is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.

Revelstoke for Refugees waiting for final paperwork to bring Syrian family to the Canada

Laura Stovel Revelstoke for Refugees It is mid-morning and my phone pings,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Revelstoke potter branching out

Jacquie Palmer is experimenting with paper clay

UPDATE: RCMP inspect more than 130 commercial vehicles at a check stop near Revelstoke

They are emphasising that all commercial trucks on Highway 1 must carry chains during winter

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

Vancouver Island MLAs offer answers to electoral reform questions

Snow coming to Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Many Republicans have denounced Trump’s decision not to levy harsher penalties on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Most Read