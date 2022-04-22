Kole Comin leaving court before being aquitted (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Weak evidence leads to acquittal of 4 men in Kelowna sexual assault case

Four men have been acquitted four years after an alleged sexual assault

A Kelowna judge said that four men were free to go in the midst of what was to be a month-long sexual assault trial, on Friday, April 22.

Kole Comin, brothers Christian and David Dupas, as well as Trevor Pereverzoff, were each charged with one count of sexual assault and unlawful confinement following an alleged incident in West Kelowna in 2018.

Crown prosecutor O’Neil said that due to the frailty of the memories and evidence her client Y.W. has of the night of the alleged assault, she suggested to the court that all charges be dropped.

A Kelowna judge sided with crown and acquitted all four men.

The complainant cannot be named due to a publication ban.

READ MORE: ‘I just wanted them to stop’: Woman testifies in Kelowna sexual assault trial

The alleged assaults occurred after an evening involving alcohol consumption. According to Y.W during cross-examination, she experienced some moments of “blacking out” and could not remember details of the night.

More information to come.

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
