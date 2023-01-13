Weapons drawn in downtown Kelowna standoff

Police were called to the 1600 block of St. Paul Street in Kelowna on the afternoon of Jan. 13 for someone pointing a possible weapon.

At around 1:45p.m., RCMP arrived on scene and closed off the block, eventually able to arrest a male suspect holding what turned out to be a replica handgun.

Officers were able to reopen the street around one hour later, and there is no longer any concern for public safety.

