Weather alert issued for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap, calling for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind gusts that will begin Wednesday (June 30) evening.

Wind is expected to gust up to speeds of 60 to 80 km/h. The main areas of concern include Kamloops, southern Chilcotin, Hundred Mile, south Thompson including Kamloops, Nicola including Merrit, Shuswap, Vernon and Kelowna.

A heat warning is also in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap, which is expected to carry on through the end of the week. Projected daytime highs range from 36 C to 44 C, combined with overnight lows of 18 C to 24 C. The humidex values will reach the low to mid 40 C’s.

The heat wave is brought on by an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over B.C. that is bringing record-breaking temperatures.

