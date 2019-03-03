Weather Report: All sunshine in the Okanagan

It’s time to get out there and enjoy the sun

Sunshine is here to stay in the Okanagan until Thursday, so it’s time to make the most of it.

Grab those sunglasses, plan to get an extra hike in this weekend or take a walk after work to make the most of it, because more snow is coming on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Kelowna

Today’s forecast: Sunny with a wind chill of -9C in the afternoon with a high of -3C through the day.

Tonight: Clear with winds gusting up to 15 km/h with a low of -19C overnight.

Sunday to Wednesday forecast: Sunny days and clear nights, with the exception of Wednesday night where there will be clouds and periods of snow.

READ MORE: Kelowna bike-share program may see growth in electric bikes

Penticton

Today’s forecast: A mix of sun and cloud with winds gusting to 40 km/h around 12 p.m. with a high of -1C.

Tonight: Clear and reaching -16 overnight.

Sunday to Wednesday: Clear with an exception on Wednesday night where there will be periods of snow.

READ MORE: Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

Vernon

Today’s forecast: Sunny with winds up to 15 km/h and a high of -3C.

Tonight: Clear with a wind chill that will bring temperatures down to -17 overnight.

Sunday to Wednesday: Clear though Wednesday night there will be periods of snow.

READ MORE: Loud bang, shaking felt in the Shuswap caused by minor earthquake

Salmon Arm

Today’s forecast: Sunny with a high of -3c and a will chill that will bring temperatures down to -7C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear with temperatures reaching -20C overnight.

Sunday to Wednesday: Clear with but there will be periods of snow Wednesday evening.

Don’t forget to send us your best photos from this week, tag us with #yourkelowna or tag our social media pages.

Video of the day:

The Oregon Zoo posted a video of a lion named Zawadi Mungu playing with his triplets in the Predators of the Serengeti Habitat.

Did you miss the great concerts going on in town this weekend? That’s alright you can still close your eyes and pretend you were there, there are also some great concerts tonight and through the week!

Friday night in Kelowna, Ancient Engines took the stage at Fernando’s Pub.

Coal Dave and the Rockabillionaires were over at Doc’s Saturday night.

There will be more great shows happening this week in Kelowna, be sure to check out the Okanagan’s Music Rundown to schedule some fun in your calendar.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.