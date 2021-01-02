A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Weather warning issued for B.C. Mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Drivers are being advised to exercise caution on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass as a winter storm blows through the area.

Snow is expected on the mountain highway today with amounts reaching 10 to 15 cm. A total of 20 cm is expected overnight.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass with 10-15 cm of snow falling and gusty winds expected overnight.

