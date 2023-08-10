Website launched on ‘orderly marketing’ for B.C. apple growers

A new website will examine ways to market and promote B.C. apples. (Black Press file photo)

A new website has been launched to inform and engage British Columbia’s commercial apple growers about the potential of “Orderly Marketing.”

The new website, AppleOrderlyMarketingForum.wordpress.com, was developed by the Orderly Marketing Project Management Committee, a volunteer committee of growers and industry representatives. It explores the idea of orderly marketing for B.C. apples.

The site was developed as many apple growers report they have faced significant financial stress as evidenced by continued poor returns, a shrinking land base and reduced market share even in British Columbia.

Fruit growers and other apple industry partners have begun to consider several ideas to help return financial stability to apple growing.

“Orderly marketing is simply a way to describe how B.C. apple growers may achieve better results — for example, in marketing and promotion — by working together rather than apart,” said Glen Lucas, general manager of BC Fruit Growers’ Association.

“The purpose of this new website is simply to begin sharing information about what orderly marketing is. And what it isn’t. Growers will begin to receive more information over the next few months, and we encourage them to become informed and participate in the discussion.”

In 2021, the BC Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, issued The Path Forward: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Tree Fruit Industry which contained a set of recommendations designed to assist the industry.

Since then, the Tree Fruit Industry Stabilization Advisory Group began looking at a range of issues, including marketing.

With assistance from the BC Investment Agriculture Foundation, agricultural economists have been retained to examine the marketing of B.C. apples and the potential of a more united approach. The results of this work will be made available to growers as it is completed.

“We are asking growers to get involved. Check out the website, meet with other growers to discuss this idea, and ask lots of questions,” said Lucas.

More information will be added to the website based on feedback from fruit growers.

