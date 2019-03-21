-Image: Contributed

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

A gold chain containing wedding rings was sneakily stolen from a senior’s neck at a strip mall Wednesday.

Kelowna Mounties said two women approached the victim, who was seated in her vehicle at the time, when one of the women placed a different chain around the senior’s neck. In the process, police believe that they detached the victim’s real gold chain before walking away.

The victim said that the women struck up a conversation with her and they had what she thought was a heartfelt conversation that she now realizes was well rehearsed.

“The stolen yellow gold chain necklace held the victim’s wedding band alongside her late husband’s wedding band,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

“At this time our priorities include, the continued support of our victim who has been traumatized by the loss of an item of immense sentimental value and the continued efforts to locate her stolen jewellery.”

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately.

