Well-known Joy Road Catering brings bakeshop and B&B to downtown Penticton

The culinary shop on Winnipeg St. just adds to this red hot entertainment district

Joy Road Catering will break ground this January on their new year-round bakeshop, catering kitchen and four guest suites in Penticton’s downtown core.

Joy Road is well known for its event catering, Alfresco Dining Series and farmers’ market stand.

In fact, Joy Road began at the Penticton Farmers’ Market selling baked goods, preserves and treats 14 years ago.

Fast forward to today, and the success of this local business brought the need for more production space and equipment, said Joy Road co-owner Brett Turner.

Combine this with Chef Brett and Olivia Fobert’s vision for a complete local hospitality experience, and the retail bakeshop and guest suites were born, said Turner.

The new project, expected to complete in fall 2021 is being designed by local architect Meiklejohn Architects.

Located at 227 Winnipeg St., the bakeshop is being built beside many local favorites such as Pizzeria Tratto, The Black Antler, Wayne & Freda, Bad Tattoo Brewing and Neighborhood Brewing.

“There will be a variety of breads and pastries, as well as some breakfast and lunch items to eat in or take away. There will be two large overhead doors at street level with indoor and patio seating,” said Turner.

“This will be the Bakeshop and it will be accessible to the public. The courtyard will be located on the second floor and will be for the exclusive use of the guest suite guests. Having said that, we will be hosting our Al Fresco dinners in the courtyard from time to time.”

They will also be offering cooking and baking classes for guests during their stay.

“As we do cater a lot of weddings, the suites may see guests from our weddings from time to time.”

From the bakeshop, you can expect an expansive bread and baking program, coming from a new state-of-the-art bread oven. Head baker Bridget Robinson will be leading the charge, using organic local flours and creating a line-up of classic and creative breads and pastries, said a press release sent out by Joy Road.

The bakeshop will also be home to Joy Road’s Daily Provisions, which were released this past year at their pop-up Market Stand. The Daily Provisions, led by Chef Steve Ramey, are grocery items which are either handmade by Joy Road or items specially curated by Joy Road and will change daily. Items available range from marinated meats, sauces and spreads, local foraged foods, pastas and fresh made cheeses.

The B&B style guest suites are located on the second floor, along with a courtyard.

Turner and Fobert had the idea for the courtyard after travelling to Morocco last fall and staying in traditional Riads, which have a courtyard to cool off in during the heat of the day. The suites will have a culinary focus, with chef kitchens and robust spice cabinets – perfect for making dinner following a trip to the Famous Penticton’s Farmers Market.

Open air courtyard at the new Joy Road Bakeshop on Winnipeg St. (Rendering)

Winnipeg Street has seen a transformation over the years, quickly turning into the walkable hot spot for great food and drink experiences. The entertainment district starts with Landmark Cinemas and carries on through restaurants, breweries and coffee shops all the way to Okanagan Lake.

“We chose that location because of the influx of great businesses in the area and it’s proximity to the lake and the Farmer’s Market,” said Turner.

