Wendy Booth mulls Conservative nomination

UBCM President and RDEK Vice Chair will not seek re-election this fall, and will switch focus to matters in Kootenay-Columbia

A prominent regional politician is considering making the move into federal politics, and is planning to announce she will be seeking the Conservative nomination for Kootenay-Columbia.

Wendy Booth, Vice Chair on the Regional District of East Kootenay Board of Directors, represents Area F, which includes Windermere and Fairmont Hot Springs. Currently, Booth is also President of the Union Of British Columbia Municipalities.

“It’s something I’ve been definitely leaning towards,” Booth told the Townsman on Thursday.

“Right now my focus is on the Regional District, and the work that I’ve been doing for the last decade or so.

But, Booth said, she will not be running for re-election to the RDEK in the municipal and regional elections set for October.

“And likely in the fall is when the (local Conservative Party) nomination contest will be, and at that time I’ll make my formal announcement, that I’ll be seeking that nomination.”

The federal election is scheduled for the autumn of 2019, a year and several months away.

Part of the decision making in not running for the municipal election, is that it will give me time to switch my focus entirely to [the coming federal campaign].”

At present, Dale Shudra, from Radium, and Robert Morrison have also announced their intention to seek the nomination. The candidate will be going up against the incumbent NDP Member of Parliament, Wayne Stetski.

