We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of the William R. Bennett Bridge

A nearly 13-year legal battle between the City of Kelowna and McDonalds has come to a close, with the city doling out just north of $2 million in settlement costs to the fast-food giant.

The city also purchased the property at 1746 Water Street.

“Proactive land acquisition is a key component of the city’s long-range financial and capital planning framework and this site represents a key location in the City’s western gateway,” said Graham Hood, the city’s strategic land development manager. “Coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Avenue, it represents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment.”

The legal action stemmed from the 2007 construction of revised road alignments for the William R. Bennett Bridge. McDonalds subsequently ceased operations at the location and claimed land and business losses against the city.

“Assessment of the building, review of on-site security measures and remediation of the property is expected to begin immediately and take the better part of this year,” said Hood. “A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site’s prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for Council’s consideration in the coming months.”

