Kevin Costin and Hazel Budiongan. (File)

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

A West Kelowna man accused of killing his wife in 2015 has been granted bail.

Kevin Costin, 58, was ordered released on recognizance of bail with a $10,000 deposit.

Costin was arrested May 26, 2017, and charged with second-degree murder, arson and indignity to human remains in the death of his wife, 37-year-old Hazel Budiongan.

Budiongan was found dead inside her Boucherie Road home Nov. 4, 2015, after firefighters were called to the residence for reports of a blaze.

When the smoke cleared, firefighters found Budiongan’s body. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

“The 18-month long investigation culminated in the identifying of the person alleged to be responsible for her death and charge approval being received from Crown counsel based on the investigation’s findings,” Insp. Anna Marie Mallard said in a press release at the time of Costin’s arrest.

READ MORE: Publication ban issued in West Kelowna man’s murder trial

READ MORE: West Kelowna man’s murder trial delayed until 2020

