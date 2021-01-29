Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced Jan. 29, 2021, to six years behind bars. (Facebook)

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced Jan. 29, 2021, to six years behind bars. (Facebook)

West Kelowna man gets six years for viciously beating his mother, abandoning her

Kevin Barrett found guilty of assaulting his mother, leaving her on road outside of town in 2019

Kevin Lee Barrett has been sentenced in Kelowna Supreme Court to six years behind bars, minus time served, for viciously assaulting his mother and abandoning her on a West Kelowna service road.

In custody since the night of the incident on April 29, 2019, the 61-year-old West Kelowna man has 1,291 days remaining to serve in prison.

The 61-year-old West Kelowna man was accused of attempted murder and aggravated assault of his mother, Eleanor Holmes. Earlier this week, on the seventh day of trial, Barrett entered a late guilty plea to the lesser charge he was facing of aggravated assault.

Calling the case “sad”, Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson found Barrett guilty of aggravated assault.

“This was a terrifying attack by a larger man on a defenceless and unsuspecting victim, made all the worse by the fact the victim was his mother – the one person in his family who would continue to support him, and maintain a relationship with him, when all others refused,” said Wilson.

Wilson found that on the night of the attack, Barrett ‘brutally’ beat Holmes, drove her 15 km up a service road, and dumped her in a ditch. He then drove back to town, bought an ice cream and continued on with ‘normal life’.

Crown argued for eight to nine years imprisonment. The defence argued for 4.5 years, plus three years probation, something Wilson found to be ‘inadequate’.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong boy ‘clipped’ in crosswalk: mother
Next story
Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine 85% effective against severe illness

Just Posted

Tim Palmer, Matt Cherry and Alistair Taylor are running for the vacant council seat in the upcoming byelection in Revelstoke.
REWATCH: Revelstoke Review hosting forum for upcoming byelection

Audience can submit questions via Facebook or email

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

The new traffic circle in Revelstoke opened Oct. 29. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)
LETTER: New roundabout needs better signage

The exit to Highway 1 needs to be more clearly marked

Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

It’s important to remember the disease isn’t everything

Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)
Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Lance Ewan, with little Suki, and Eddie Turner stand by Turner’s glove-adorned fence that Ewan has been decorating with single gloves picked up since late last year during his walks around Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lost gloves find a new home along Salmon Arm fenceline

Two neighbours have a little fun with fence ornaments

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced Jan. 29, 2021, to six years behind bars. (Facebook)
West Kelowna man gets six years for viciously beating his mother, abandoning her

Kevin Barrett found guilty of assaulting his mother, leaving her on road outside of town in 2019

The Lake Country Fire Department stopped training when firefighters saw a smoking car near Oceola and Okanagan Centre roads Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Lake Country firefighters in right place at right time

Smoking vehicle on the side of the road lucky training was underway nearby

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue members pulled off two rescues back to back on Jan. 24. (File photo)
Shuswap Search and Rescue saves two stranded sledders

Consecutive rescues at opposite ends of Shuswap Lake make for a very long day for rescuers

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Most Read