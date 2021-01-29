West Kelowna man gets six years for viciously beating his mother, abandoning her

Kevin Barrett found guilty of assaulting his mother, leaving her on road outside of town in 2019

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced Jan. 29, 2021, to six years behind bars. (Facebook)

Kevin Lee Barrett has been sentenced in Kelowna Supreme Court to six years behind bars, minus time served, for viciously assaulting his mother and abandoning her on a West Kelowna service road.

In custody since the night of the incident on April 29, 2019, the 61-year-old West Kelowna man has 1,291 days remaining to serve in prison.

The 61-year-old West Kelowna man was accused of attempted murder and aggravated assault of his mother, Eleanor Holmes. Earlier this week, on the seventh day of trial, Barrett entered a late guilty plea to the lesser charge he was facing of aggravated assault.

Calling the case “sad”, Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson found Barrett guilty of aggravated assault.

“This was a terrifying attack by a larger man on a defenceless and unsuspecting victim, made all the worse by the fact the victim was his mother – the one person in his family who would continue to support him, and maintain a relationship with him, when all others refused,” said Wilson.

Wilson found that on the night of the attack, Barrett ‘brutally’ beat Holmes, drove her 15 km up a service road, and dumped her in a ditch. He then drove back to town, bought an ice cream and continued on with ‘normal life’.

Crown argued for eight to nine years imprisonment. The defence argued for 4.5 years, plus three years probation, something Wilson found to be ‘inadequate’.

More to come.

