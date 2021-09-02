West Kelowna man wanted on outstanding warrants arrested for second time

Michael Collins had been arrested for charges related to driving while prohibited and flight from police

A West Kelowna man who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody for the second time in less than a month on Wednesday (Sept. 1).

On Aug. 3, 43-year-old Michael Collins was arrested for charges related to driving while prohibited, mischief, dangerous operating and flight from police.

He was released on Aug. 24, on significant conditions on his outstanding charges. The next day, West Kelowna RCMP was notified that Collins was not abiding by the conditions of his release, but numerous attempts to arrest him were unsuccessful.

Collins was arrested with assistance from the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team at a West Kelowna home and is currently being held in custody.

With files from Twila Amato

