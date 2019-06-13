West Kelowna mayor announces Boucherie Road Upgrade Phase II Project completion

The celebration was paired with sabering of champaign

To celebrate the completion of the Boucherie Road Upgrade Phase II Project, the City of West Kelowna is held a ceremonial sabering event Thursday.

Mayor Gord Milsom, West Kelowna council and winery repersentatives along Westside Wine Trail joined together for speeches and socializing.

Milsom thanked the funding partners who helped make the initiative possible,” I would like to thank the Gas Tax Regionally Significant Fund of Canada and BC, Bike BC and the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the ICBC Road Improvement Program and BC Hydro Community Re-greening Program.”

Work on the $9.1-million project took place from April to December 2018 and involved the construction of:

• 15,300 square metres of asphalt roadway

• 1,200 metres of storm main with varying diametres from 250 mm to 450 mm

• 1,700 metres of 450 mm watermain

• 2,400 metres of concrete curb and gutter

• 4,100 square metres of concrete sidewalk

• 5,700 square metres of cycling track

• 80 ornamental street lights

• Landscape trees, shrubs and irrigation

• Retaining walls

• Roundabouts at Hudson Road/Boucherie Road and Anders Road/Cordova Way/Boucherie Road.

