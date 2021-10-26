Kylie Carlson. (Contributed)

West Kelowna Mounties looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Kylie Carlson was last seen Oct. 25 in West Kelowna

The West Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kylie Carlson was last seen Oct. 25 in West Kelowna. Police are concerned for Carlson’s wellbeing and her family says the disappearance is out of character for her.

Carlson is described as a five-foot-four, 12-year-old girl with a slim build, brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a dark hoodie and a backpack.

Anybody with information on Carlson’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

