West Kelowna picnic business offering intimate grad celebration

Owner Kristy Lockhart said a smaller celebration can still be just as good during this time

In-person graduation ceremonies are moving to online platforms, and big celebratory gatherings still haven’t been given a green light.

Enter a luxury picnic from the comfort and safety of your own backyard. West Kelowna-based Gypsy Chix Picnics styles and caters picnics for an elevated experience.

Owner Kristy Lockhart said she knows how disappointing it is for students to not be able to celebrate with their friends, so they wanted to put something together so they can still have a little party.

“They’ve spent an eternity in school and they were looking forward to celebrating and now all of a sudden, that’s taken from them. So we wanted to put something out there that would be really fun for their immediate group,” she said.

Lockhart said they’ll be following the parameters set up by the province in terms of gatherings, which means only immediate family and very close friends in a student’s “bubble” can come to the luxury picnic for a total of 10 people. It may be a much smaller party than they would’ve imagined, but it’s better than nothing, she said.

“We can come to any backyard or any space that’s provided to us. We set up the long tables, luxurious carpets, rugs and skins, leather poofs and pillows and candelabras as well. We’ll have lanterns and other gorgeous pieces from our collection. It will be a formal yet relaxed environment for grads.”

Lockhart added they wanted to help high school seniors and their families make the most of the situation.

“I hope they’ll get their music out and grad dresses and tuxes, and be with their closest family and friends. We want them to still have that special experience that they can photograph and keep. They can even do speeches… we want it to be a unique and intimate celebration for each family,” she said.

Families can also choose to provide their own food or have Gypsy Chix cater the picnic as well.

For more information on the intimate grad picnic, visit Gypsy Chix Picnics’ Facebook page or their website.

