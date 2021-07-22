West Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted behind a Jewish man’s vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP said they are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted behind a Jewish man’s vehicle. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP investigate swastika spray-painted in parking lot

The symbol was painted right behind a Jewish man’s vehicle

West Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation into a swastika spray-painted in a parking lot.

The incident was reported on Wednesday (July 21) just after 5:30 p.m. Police said a swastika was spray-painted in a parking lot along the 500-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

“The swastika was put directly behind the vehicle of a Jewish man, who was understandably upset when he saw it,” Sgt. Joel Glen said.

“Racism of any kind has no place in our community and will not be tolerated. We are conducting a fulsome investigation into this incident, and appeal to anyone who witnessed it to come forward.”

Police said the exact time of the incident isn’t known, but they believe it happened sometime in the morning of July 21.

If you have information about the incident or dashcam footage, you are asked to call the police at 250-768-2800.

