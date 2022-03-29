West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect in Tim Horton’s assault

West Kelowna RCMP is still looking for a suspect connected to an assault at a Tim Horton’s on March 27.
Police said the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. at the Westbank Shopping Centre. An RCMP news release stated that witnesses are still being interviewed and video that may have recorded the incident is being reviewed.
RCMP said the victim reported that they received only minor injuries, but added the incident is of concern. The motive for the assault is undetermined.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
