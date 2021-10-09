West Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s assistance in locating missing woman

Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility

West Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

Mounties said that Selina Peters was last seen on Sept. 20 at a West Kelowna medical facility.

“Police are very concerned for Selina’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

31 years old

5 ft. 4 in. (163 cm)

150 lb. (68 kg)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with information on Peters’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

