An image of a wheelchair of the same model as the stolen one. (Contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

The West Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a man with his wheelchair, which was stolen from his vehicle on Sept. 9.

While the man was fishing near Headwater Lakes, someone broke in through a small vent window in his vehicle and stole a two-piece Veloce specialized carbon fibre wheelchair worth $7,000.

They also stole a Canon 7D camera with a 150-600mm lens (worth around $5,000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the specialized ultra-light wheelchair, contact the West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Vernon police catch porch pirate

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP urge care as theft from vehicles continue

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon police catch porch pirate

Just Posted

Hay Rd. public hearing live-streaming at 8 a.m.

Written submissions will be accepted via email until the meeting closes

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Grants being accepted for Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program

The priority this year is the North Columbia Region

LETTER: Hay Rd. development should be approved

The project will provide attainable housing for mid to high income people looking to buy a home

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

Okanagan volunteers slowing down speeders

Speed Watch program back in action with schools back in session

West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

Bird evacuated from potential Okanagan home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Greg Kyllo says fall election would essentially shut down government when it’s needed most

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is 25 kilometres south of Kelowna and is currently considered ‘out of control’

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

Most Read