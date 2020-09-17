West Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen wheelchair

The wheelchair, along with several other items, were stolen from the man’s vehicle while he was fishing on Sept. 9

An image of a wheelchair of the same model as the stolen one. (Contributed)

The West Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite a man with his wheelchair, which was stolen from his vehicle on Sept. 9.

While the man was fishing near Headwater Lakes, someone broke in through a small vent window in his vehicle and stole a two-piece Veloce specialized carbon fibre wheelchair worth $7,000.

They also stole a Canon 7D camera with a 150-600mm lens (worth around $5,000), loose change, fishing tackle and a battery charger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the specialized ultra-light wheelchair, contact the West Kelowna RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

RCMP