RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a pair of suspects after a stolen pickup truck was abandoned in the Central Okanagan backcountry.

Shortly after 2 p.m on Sunday, July 5, RCMP received a report of a stolen truck from a residence along Smith Creek Road. Investigators were told the grey 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck was taken sometime in the night.

The stolen truck was reported several times throughout the afternoon on Monday, July 6. Reports stated it was being driven in an erratic manner. The RCMP requested the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Air Services in an effort to locate the vehicle from above.

“Shortly after 6 p.m., the stolen pickup truck was located off the side of the Bear Lake Forest Service Road, with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter pilot,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Two male occupants were seen inside the pickup truck, but allegedly fled on foot prior to the arrival of frontline officers into the backcountry.”

Two police canine teams also attended the area to search on the ground, but the suspects were not located.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR
Next story
Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP food bank drive raises 4,000 pounds of grub

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Nelson has already had three fatal overdoses in 2020

84-year-old Okanagan resident finishes 12,000-piece puzzle

Willie Tribiger started the puzzle in 2013, completing it in six and a half years

Booze on beach extended through summer in Penticton

Pilot project will stay in place until Oct. 15

Sad ending in case of missing Okanagan senior

Body of Vernon man Wayne Orser found floating in Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Princeton ATV rider slapped with numerous charges after complaint of near miss on the KVR

‘I would never defend actions like that’ - Ed Vermette, Princeton ATV Club president

Vernon murder case back in court

Voir dire held for one of two accused in death of William Bartz in July 2017

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

West Kelowna RCMP searching for suspects after stolen vehicle dumped

Police found the stolen pickup truck in the backcountry

Most Read