West Kelowna fire captain. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna residents rush to extinguish hedge fire

The fire was found around 10 p.m. Thursday night

Residents of a West Kelowna neighbourhood are to thank for knocking down a hedge fire late Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 10, the West Kelowna Fire Department received calls about a hedge on fire in the 3100 block of Allison Place. A pedestrian found and called in the fire as they were on a trail Allison Place and Sunnyside Road.

The blaze grew to approximately 10 feet by five feet in diameter before neighbours took garden hoses to the fire. It was mostly knocked down before the fire department arrived. They responded with three engines, two safety officers, and one command unit.

No one was injured and no properties were damaged by the blaze. The fire is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department thanks the public for their assistance in battling the blaze.

