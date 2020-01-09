West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

Three dogs were discovered wandering West Kelowna, two of them badly injured

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Dog Control services is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner(s) of three dogs found recently in West Kelowna, two of which sustained serious injuries.

RDCO said they were aware of the dogs when they were asked to assist in an investigation with the RCMP.

RDCO said the first hound was found in the Lakeview Heights area with critical injuries from dog attacks and a severe infection on its neck. The hound has since been transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

READ MORE: Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

RDCO said the second pitbull was found with an eye injury and has received treatment from RDCO’s dog control services.

While a third yellow lab was also found during the investigation, it did not sustain any injuries.

Both the pitbull and lab are with RDCO’s dog control services until an owner comes forward.

If any has information on the found dogs, they’re asked to call animal control officer Thomas by phone.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue
Next story
Unexpected guest walks into Vernon home

Just Posted

Revelstoke Library’s most checked out books for 2019

Garfield is on the list three times

Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed between 1 p.m and 3 p.m.

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Retiring board chair from Columbia Basin Trust leaves his mark

Rick Jensen has been on the board for seven years

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

Three dogs were discovered wandering West Kelowna, two of them badly injured

Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Wednesday marked the last day of operation for the mill

Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved a .22-caliber rifle and handgun

North Okanagan cat survives road trip, under hood of car

Daisy rode all the way from Vernon to Lake Country and didn’t even sustain a scratch or burn

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Most Read