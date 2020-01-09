West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

Three dogs were discovered wandering West Kelowna, two of them badly injured

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Dog Control services is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner(s) of three dogs found recently in West Kelowna, two of which sustained serious injuries.

RDCO said they were aware of the dogs when they were asked to assist in an investigation with the RCMP.

RDCO said the first hound was found in the Lakeview Heights area with critical injuries from dog attacks and a severe infection on its neck. The hound has since been transported to a local veterinarian for treatment.

RDCO said the second pitbull was found with an eye injury and has received treatment from RDCO’s dog control services.

While a third yellow lab was also found during the investigation, it did not sustain any injuries.

Both the pitbull and lab are with RDCO’s dog control services until an owner comes forward.

If any has information on the found dogs, they’re asked to call animal control officer Thomas by phone.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

