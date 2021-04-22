West Kelowna senior seriously injured after stranger attack

The 76-year-old was assaulted after he approached a suspicious man roaming his trailer park

A West Kelowna man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stranger allegedly assaulted him. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that left a 76-year-old man seriously injured.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday evening, April 20. Several residents of a mobile home park in the 1900-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna reported that a man was acting suspiciously in the neighbourhood, prompting Mounties to attend.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 76-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. Police said the man was assaulted by the stranger when he tried to speak with him.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a 25- to 35-year-old Indigenous male, approximately six feet tall with shaggy brown hair. He was wearing a dark purple jacket, a baseball cap, and a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

