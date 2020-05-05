West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

Chris Laurie (right), president of the West Kelowna Warriors, presents a $6,780 cheque to Trevor Moss (left), CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank, on May 5, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) A Central Okanagan Food Bank volunteer pulling a cart full of donated goods into the food bank’s West Kelowna facility on May 5, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) A Central Okanagan Food Bank volunteer pushing a cart full of donated goods into the food bank’s West Kelowna facility on May 5, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

In what they’ve called a stunning show of community spirit, the West Kelowna Warriors — with the help of residents — have raised $6,780 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Last Thursday, the Warriors hosted ‘Community Night’ alongside several West Kelowna restaurants. The initiative saw the BCHL team donate $10 for each order over $30 placed at one of 11 participating restaurants.

“Seven months a year we ask the community to support us and now the community needs our support,” said Chris Laurie, the Warriors’ president. “I think as the local sports team it’s part of our responsibility to lift community spirits in times of difficulty and I think we’ve accomplished that.”

At least one of the restaurants, C Lovers, reopened specifically for the event and due to the big night they had, have been able to stay open since.

“They were contemplating reopening, they just didn’t know when. I told them this had to be the night,” said Laurie.

Central Okanagan Food Bank CEO Trevor Moss said this donation is incredibly helpful to the community in a time of dire need. He said food bank use has gone up around 28 per cent.

He said as the fundraiser was a West Kelowna initiative, the funding will go directly back into that community.

“This was a win-win for the West Kelowna community, the West Kelowna Warriors and the West Kelowna food bank,” he said. “We were elated just with the initiative and to understand the amount of money that came in … it’s such an amazing thing for us.”

Laurie said he’s proud of his community banding together in this time of need to support local causes like this one.

“People want to help; a lot of good people that want to step up and do their part to help the community,” said Laurie. “If there’s an initiative that allows them to do that, they will.”

