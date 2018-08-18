West Kelowna wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Alert rescinded Saturday for properties near four lakes within the Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

The Gottfriedsen Mountain Wildfire near West Kelowna no longer poses an iminent risk of danger to life and properties near Pennask, Mellin, Barton and Eileen lakes.

As a result, the Thompson Nicola Regional District has rescinded an evacuation alert incorporating all properties, camping areas north of the Coquihalla Connector, effective Saturday afternoon.

Crews and heavy equipment have established control lines around the entire perimeter of the Gottfriedsen Mountain Fire, about 24 kilometres west of West Kelowna and about eight km north of Highway 97.

Information on the 633 hectare-sized fire at bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca was last updated just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The fire is classified as being held, and water bladders have been established to improve water delivery to fuel free hose lays.

Visibility improved on the Friday, allowing a better size estimate to be recorded.

There are currently 119 personnel on site which includes 70 military personnel. There are four pieces of heavy equipment working on this fire with aviation support as required.

There are 11 helicopters assigned to the entire Placer Mountain Complex.



