Photo: Kathleen Saylors

Photo: Kathleen Saylors

Grand Forks votes down letter to support Penticton in homeless shelter battle

Grand Forks city coun. Neil Krog insisted Penticton’s issue with Victoria is about city bylaws, not homelessness

Grand Forks city council on Monday, May 3, voted not to support Penticton’s challenge in its dispute over the province’s housing policy.

READ MORE: ‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

READ MORE: Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

Penticton city council made headlines in March when housing minister David Eby invoked Victoria’s paramountcy over local governments, overruling council’s decision not to extend operations of a local homeless shelter until next spring.

Grand Forks city council meanwhile approved a similar extension to the city’s homeless shelter at the old Hardy View Lodge, which Eby suggested would spur plans to build a permanent shelter at the city’s so-called Motocross site on Morrissey Creek Road.

READ MORE: Grand Forks, province reach tentative deal to operate permanent homeless shelter

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ shelter to run until May, as council defers further extension

Grand Forks Coun. Neil Krog asked council to write a letter to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) supporting Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki’s request that Eby or Premier John Horgan reconsider Victoria’s use of paramountcy. Krog said council should support Penticton because, if unchecked, the province could invoke its paramountcy to force unwelcome changes not only to Grand Forks’ bylaws, but also to “our waste water treatment plants.”

“In Penticton, it’s not about homelessness: It’s about land use and the use of their bylaws,” he explained.

Mayor Brian Taylor objected that sending a letter to UBCM would inappropriately commit the city to a position within the forum, where he said individual members should vote “according to their conscience.”

Taylor and Coun. Christine Thompson said they would consider a resolution by UBCM that sought to define where the province could reasonably invoke paramountcy. Coun. Chris Moslin then objected that Penticton’s single-issue dispute doesn’t amount to a constitutional battle between local governments and Victoria.

“It is about housing. It is about Eby,” he countered.

Couns. Moslin, Thompson, Everett Baker and Kathy Korolek joined Mayor Taylor in voting against Krog and Coun. Zak Eburne Stoodley, defeating Krog’s motion.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCity CouncilCity HallGrand ForksHomelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Collision causing delays on Highway 97 near Vernon
Next story
StrongerBC provides funding for tourism projects in Kootenay Rockies region

Just Posted

File
Court awards $150K to car crash victim near Revelstoke

The incident occurred in 2015 during a snowstorm on Highway 1

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

Your morning start for Thursday, May 6, 2021

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke dropped by one, compared to last week. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 holds steady in Revelstoke as vaccinations inch up

Data from April 25 to May 1

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Thirty people in the region are in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care

Grizzly bear. (File)
Malakwa man bitten by grizzly bear on dog walk

The man and dogs were not seriously injured

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O���Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Vernon police didn’t use excessive force in domestic takedown: Watchdog

‘One stepped on him and one had his knee in his neck,’ woman told IIO

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Sullivan Mack gets a boost into West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick from Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth during West Kelowna’s 5-4 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Wednesday, May 5, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors hold on to edge Silverbacks

Warriors up three with five minutes to go, give up two late goals but end up with 5-4 BCHL win over Salmon Arm

A fifth wheel fire came dangerously close to a Lake Country home Wednesday afternoon. (Lake Country Fire Department photo)
RCMP, neighbours save Okanagan house from fire

Fifth wheel up in flames next to home

Members of Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. (File photo)
B.C.-wide #DayOfMusic to feature 100-plus free virtual concerts May 15

‘Our colleagues across the province have figured out new ways to perform and connect,’ VSO boss says

Two passengers were recently fined thousands of dollars after they faked their pre-flight COVID-19 test results. (Paul Clarke/Black Press)
2 passengers in Canada fined thousands for faking pre-flight COVID-19 tests

The government issued a warning Thursday to others thinking of doing the same – do it and you’ll be ordered to pay

(File)
With revenge porn on the rise in 2021, B.C. seeks feedback for new legislation

New legislation could help victims take down images and receive compensation

Some of the funding will provide more EV charging stations, such as this one at Rogers Pass. Kootenay Rockies Tourism photo.
StrongerBC provides funding for tourism projects in Kootenay Rockies region

A number of initiatives to enhance tourism are underway across the Kootenay Rockies

Most Read