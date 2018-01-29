WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver

WestJet announced expanded service and for Kelowna that means another nine flights.

WestJet announced expanded service out of Vancouver, and for Kelowna that means nine additional flights.

Vancouver to Kelowna service will increase from 40 to 49 flights weekly, with seven daily flights.

“WestJet is again providing additional service to benefit both the business traveller as well as the leisure guest,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning, Alliances and Corporate Development.

“Since 2013, we have invested in providing 40 per cent more capacity for our guests in the community.”

Increases in flight service extend beyond Kelowna. From Vancouver there will be 60 additional flights to business and leisure destinations in Canada and Mexico.

“With today’s increases, we will have more than 80 daily departures, and that means increased connectivity as well as convenience,” said Znotins. “We are certain business travellers and vacationers alike will be pleased wi th the flexibility and timeliness our enhanced schedule provides.”

Details of WestJet’s increased service from Vancouver:

  • An increase of 24 weekly flights between Vancouver and Calgary for a total of 16 times daily, with hourly service in both directions (top of the hour from Vancouver, and bottom of the hour from Calgary).
  • Vancouver-Edmonton from 50 to 59 times weekly (nine times each business day).
  • Vancouver-Calgary, from 88 to 112 times weekly (16 times daily).
  • Vancouver-Kelowna from 40 to 49 times weekly (seven times daily).
  • Vancouver-Ottawa from seven to 14 times weekly (twice daily).
  • Vancouver-Regina from six to seven times weekly (daily).
  • Vancouver-Fort St. John from six to 12 times weekly.
  • Vancouver-Victoria from 33 to 35 times weekly (five times daily).
  • Vancouver-Cancun, from two to three times weekly.
  • Vancouver-Cabo San Lucas from one to two times weekly.

