Repairs to the Whiteman Bridge will close Westside Road daily from Oct. 18 to Nov. 4. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Westside Road construction wraps up early south of Vernon

Whiteman Bridge work caused lengthy closures for traffic

Westside motorists won’t have to wait or go the long way around anymore.

Construction on Whiteman Bridge south wrapped up ahead of schedule Monday, Nov. 1.

“Traffic may now move freely thru the area,” Aim Roads reports.

Work started Oct. 18 and was expected to continue until Nov. 4.

The bridge, located between Chief Saddleman Road and Hummingbird Avenue, had lengthy closures which meant residents had to time their travel according to openings or go the long way around through Vernon and Kelowna.

