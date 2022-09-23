The precautionary water quality advisory for Westside’s Killiney Beach came to an end Sept. 20, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

The precautionary water quality advisory for Westside’s Killiney Beach came to an end Sept. 20, 2022. (Pixabay photo)

Westside water quality advisory comes to an end

The advisory affected approximately 295 Killiney Beach properties

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has rescinded a precautionary water quality advisory for customers in the Killiney Beach water system.

The advisory, which was issued Aug. 24, was rescinded in consultation with Interior Health.

Approximately 295 properties were affected by higher-than-normal turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source.

The regional district provides water service to just over 1,100 connections in six service areas.

For more information, visit the regional district’s water system webpage at rdco.com/water, or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

READ MORE: No water for Mabel Lake, Grindrod

READ MORE: Enderby braces for community-wide power outage

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Drinking waterWater

Previous story
B.C. senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A group of this animal is a smack

A CP train derailed on the portion of the tracks adjacent to Victoria Rd. in Revelstoke on Sept. 20. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
‘I saw the wheels start smoking’: Witness recounts train derailment in downtown Revelstoke

Leila Neverland performing at LUNA Sound-ish on Sept. 25, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
‘Spectacular and diverse’ musical talent to perform at LUNA Sound

The safe at Dose which was destroyed during a break-in on Sept. 18. (Contributed by Dose)
GoFundMe started for Dose Coffee after break-in snagged $5,000 from safe