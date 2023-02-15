Wet welcome home after water pours out of Kelowna residence

Water was seen flowing out of the second storey of a home on Lillooet Cres

Water was seen pouring out of the second floor of a home at 2154 Lillooet Crescent, Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbour saw the water running off the balcony onto the driveway and called emergency crews to attend.

The occupants of the residence did not appear to be home.

A steady flow of water was seen coming from the home for more than 30 minutes.

Fire crews attended the house at about 4:15 p.m. and were searching for a water shut-off.

It’s unclear what caused the incident to occur or how much damage was sustained due to the water.

B.C. Floods 2021KelownaWater