Tania McCabe is the city’s director of finance. (File photo)

Tania McCabe is the city’s director of finance. (File photo)

What’s going on with my property taxes? Q&A with Tania McCabe

Deadline to pay property taxes in Revelstoke is July 2 this year

The deadline to pay your property taxes in Revelstoke is coming up July 2.

We had some questions about how property taxes work and reached out to Tania McCabe, director of finance for the city, for some clarification.

We included videos from BC Assessments website for further information.

How many tax slips went out?

4,300

How are property taxes calculated?

Simplistically – The total property tax revenue budgeted for, is divided by the total assessed value to determine the tax rate. Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value.

Does the city use BC Assessments assessed value? If not what do they use?

BC Assessment determines the assessed value for all municipalities in B.C. The City is required, by Provincial legislation, to use the assessed values set by BCAA.

Other than property taxes, what else is included on my tax bill?

Taxes collected on behalf of external taxing authorities (school tax, regional district, hospital district, library, BCAA, Municipal Finance Authority). Utilities are also on the tax notice.

Council only approved a 1 per cent property tax increase, why have my taxes gone up more than that?

The 1 per cent tax increase is based on the prior year’s total assessment values. How much an individual property’s taxes go up is dependent on how much it’s value increased in comparison to the average.

What is available to make my tax bill more manageable?

When you first receive your assessment notice at the beginning of January, review the value BCAA has determined. It is the BCAA’s determination of the market value of your home as of July 1 in the prior year. Compare it to the assessed values that BCAA has determined for other, similar properties. If you think yours is to high (or to low), you can appeal it. The deadline for filing an appeal is Jan. 31.

To ease the annual payment of property taxes, you can sign up for the City’s property tax installment program. This program splits your property taxes into 12 payments that are made monthly, from January to December each year. The deadline for application is April 30.

If you are eligible, claim the home owner grant. This must be done each year. It is considered a payment of property taxes, so if it is done, for a given year, after the property tax payment deadline for that year, a penalty will have to be applied.

The Province offers a property tax deferment program for two groups of property owners:

•Those 55 years of age or older

•Families with children

There are certain criteria that must be met.

If a property owner can’t pay all of their property taxes by the due date, paying as much as they can will help to reduce the penalty that must be applied. The penalty is applied on the balance outstanding after the due date.

How does the increased assessment values in Revelstoke affect the city’s budget?

An increase in assessment values does not affect the City’s budget. If the City does not budget to collect more property taxes in a year when assessment values go up, then the tax rate would go down. For example, If the City’s budget is $10,000,000 the tax rate is adjusted either up or down based on the assessment values to get $10,000,000 in property tax revenues.

How much of the city’s budget is made up of residential property taxes?

Approximately 40 per cent.

READ MORE: Revelstoke raises property taxes 1%

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Property taxes

Previous story
How Canada’s UNDRIP bill was strengthened to reject ‘racist’ doctrine of discovery
Next story
‘Life-changing’: Call for refugee sponsors as study suggests 4M Canadians open to it

Just Posted

Tania McCabe is the city’s director of finance. (File photo)
What’s going on with my property taxes? Q&A with Tania McCabe

Deadline to pay property taxes in Revelstoke is July 2 this year

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Fruit farmers in the Okanagan and Creston valleys are in desperate need of cherry harvesters amid COVID-19 work shortages. (Photo: Unsplash/Abigail Miller)
‘Desperate’ need for workers at Okanagan cherry farms

Fruit farmers are worried they’ll have to abandon crops due to COVID-19 work shortages

Revelstoke Grizzlies playing in 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Do you like Revelstoke hockey? Then host a Grizzlies hockey player!

The team is getting ready for next year’s hockey season

Men in a work camp at Mile 46 on the Big Bend Highway. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives Photo 2259)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 17

Bumper strawberry crop, Mt. Logan climbers and unemployment relief

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Gord with a mom and her young son outside Pathways which was defunded on May 31. (Facebook) Gord Portman with a mom and her child outside of Pathways. The sign says it all about the difference Pathways has made in people’s lives. They were defunded by Interior Health on May 31.
Penticton man takes the plunge for the recovery house that helped save his life

Gord Portman said Discovery House and Pathways have been everything in his 1 year sobriety

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed Eli Beauregard facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Most Read